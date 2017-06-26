About the Role:Our client are an Aberdeenshire based global Marine service company to the Energy industry who are currently looking for a HSEQ Manager to fulfill the following role:-
DESCRIPTION
The HSEQ Manager, reports directly to the board and is responsible for developing and driving the company's HSEQ culture. This position will be responsible for the implementation of the Quality and Health and Safety system to support the business in its strategy of growth through existing and future international operations.
REQUIREMENTS
Degree in Engineering/Science (Mechanical, Environmental Science preferred)
Minimum 10 years' experience within manufacturing and/or the Oil and Gas industry
Minimum 5 years' experience directly related to Quality and Health and Safety Management, overseeing manufacturing and offshore work environments
NEBOSH Diploma preferred
Must have a working knowledge of HSEQ Systems, including international standards and certifications and in particular ISO 9001, ISO14001 and OSHAS 18001
Lead Auditor would be an advantage
Proven track record in developing, implementing and leading health, safety and environmental risk management
Ability to coach and lead an established team of QHSE professionals