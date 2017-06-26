Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSE Manager Jobs

Salary £60000 to £65000 Per year

Our client are an Aberdeenshire based global Marine service company to the Energy industry who are currently looking for a HSEQ Manager to fulfill the following role:-DESCRIPTIONThe HSEQ Manager, reports directly to the board and is responsible for developing and driving the company's HSEQ culture. This position will be responsible for the implementation of the Quality and Health and Safety system to support the business in its strategy of growth through existing and future international operations.REQUIREMENTSDegree in Engineering/Science (Mechanical, Environmental Science preferred)Minimum 10 years' experience within manufacturing and/or the Oil and Gas industryMinimum 5 years' experience directly related to Quality and Health and Safety Management, overseeing manufacturing and offshore work environmentsNEBOSH Diploma preferredMust have a working knowledge of HSEQ Systems, including international standards and certifications and in particular ISO 9001, ISO14001 and OSHAS 18001Lead Auditor would be an advantageProven track record in developing, implementing and leading health, safety and environmental risk managementAbility to coach and lead an established team of QHSE professionals