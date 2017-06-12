Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

About the Role:

Our client are an Aberdeen based global FPSO company who currently have a live requirement for an HSEQ Manager on a permanent basis to support one of their key projects with an operator.DESCRIPTIONCandidates will preferably have a proven track record working at a senior HSEQ management level in the Oil and Gas offshore industry. A strong working knowledge of all aspects of UK regulatory requirements in Occupational Health, Safety Management and delivery, Risk identification and Management, Safety Case delivery and Management, Environmental management, Emergency Response, Quality assurance and Quality Control are the key requisites for this position.RESPONSIBILITIESManage the day-to-day HSEQ activities for FPSOEnsure that the requirements of company Corporate Management System and specific Policies and procedures are implemented and maintained for all aspects of the operations.Responsible for the maintenance of all aspects of the FPSO Operational Safety Case ensuring it is current with the UK regulatory requirements and Asset operational requirements;Responsible for ensuring that the requirements of the Quality management system manual are adhered to in all aspects of UK supply chain, document control and operations both on and off the asset;Establish external and internal Quality Management Interfaces;Plan and perform training activities for implementation of identified HSSE and QA/QC aspects in accordance with Management System requirements;Plan and lead HSSE and Quality Management audits internally with in the Operations team and externally on subcontractors, vendors and suppliers;Manage the maintenance of all certification with regulatory and certification bodies.Lead or participate in all HAZIDs, HAZOPs HIRA's, HRA's, EIA's and safety studies.Manage the environmental aspects and impacts register for all UK operations.Facilitate the UK Asset Risk Register ensuring it is up to date.Ensure all environmental permits and licencing are in place for the operation and that they are maintained.Act as focal point and Liaison for communication to all UK Regulatory bodies.Provide Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality Assurance advice and support to the team, Aberdeen offices and any other associated sites;Deliver safety, quality and environmental performance improvement initiatives and develop business cases for submission to Asset Management;Monitor operational compliance to all relevant UK HSSEQ, standards and legislation;Ensure adequate Occupational health provisions are in place to comply with UK requirements;Manage the implementation of e-learning modules across all UK based staff and contractors on HSSEQ subjects;Review all incident reports and assist to identify contributing and root causes and actions to enable effective close-outs.REQUIREMENTSBachelor or higher Degree education in mechanical, environmental, technical, marine or process engineering or maritime/ offshore background as senior officer preferred.Relevant safety qualificationMinimum of ten years of relevant practice from the maritime and/or offshore industry.Experience working with FPSO operators and offshore units in UK.Risk management and regulatory compliance requirements.Strong leadership qualities and initiatives.