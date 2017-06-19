Company Ably Resources

ABLY RESOURCES, in association with an offshore engineering client, are looking for an HSE MANAGER to be based in MALAYSIA.Based in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur, but naturally with offshore travel, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking career progression and professional development.The minimum requirements associated with the role include;*At least 15 years of experience within Oil & Gas/Shipping*Previous exposure within Oil Tankers, Products Tankers and/or FSO*Familiar with both Operations & Projects ends of projectsDue to Work Permit/VISA restrictions, candidates must be eligible to work unsupported in Malaysia.Please send CVs in Word format