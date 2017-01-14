HSE Manager

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Developing and maintaining the Plant's HSE management program, including all procedures and plans required by company policy and regulatory requirements.

? Communicating Plant's HSE requirements to all levels of facility management.

? Ensuring roles and responsibilities for HSE management are known, understood and practiced by all parties with authority/responsibility to manage Plant operations.

? Providing training materials and internal/external courses to Plant management with regards to safe and environmentally compliant operations, and to maintain and reinforce health & safety culture and awareness of the teams .

? Facilitating risk analyses of operational activities to help ensure that all significant HSE risks are identified and managed appropriately.

? Maintaining records of HSE risk analyses, training and certifications, accident and incident logs, permits and regulatory notifications, etc.

? Administering HSE management activities at the Plant in compliance with U.S. OSHA Process Safety Management (PSM) and U.S. EPA Risk Management Plan requirements and recordkeeping, as necessary

? Providing expert advice and guidance to Plant management on new or modified regulatory requirements that may impact successful operations.

? Providing expert advice and guidance to Plant management on improvement opportunities or new prevention measures to improve safety and environmental mastering and efficiency.

? Performing regular Plant inspections for compliance with the established HSE management program and reporting findings and recommendations to Plant management. Leading accident and significant incident investigations using root cause analysis techniques to identify causal factors and avoid recurrence of accident/incident precursors.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor's Degree (4-yr college degree) or equivalent in engineering, chemistry, or physical sciences with +10 years of practical experience and knowledge in managing HSE programs for large industrial facilities. Additional professional certifications (e.g., CSP, CIH, CHMM, QEP) and/or advanced degree and professional training, desired. Competencies and professional training on safety process (hazop management …) desired.

