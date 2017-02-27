About the Role:
* Minimum of 4 years relevant experience in HSE, particularly in Wind Industry, preferred offshore.
Nebosh Diploma or equivalent
* Fluent in German and English (Effective Operational Proficiency), Spanish would be a benefit
* Structural approach in documentation
* Good team skills
* Fitness to work
* Able and willing to go offshore
Required trainings:
à Sea Survival (GWO or BOSIET)
à Working at Heights (German or GWO)
à Helicopter Underwater Escape Training
à Fire Awareness (German or GWO)
à DGUV Offshore First Aid