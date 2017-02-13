HSE engineer

Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

My client is looking for an experienced lead HSE advisor for one of there projects on the East coast of England. This is a major client in the renewables industry and will be working in Europe on a offshore wind farm, so all candidates must have;

Requirements;

- NEBOSH certificate or Diploma

- IOSH

- 5 Years experience working in off or on shore wind farms

- Good administration skills

- All GWO's up to date

The role is a minimum of 12 month contract with the possiblity to extend, the rotation for the role will be 2 and 2 with a very generous package and day rate.

