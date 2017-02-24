HSE Director - Onshore Drilling

Company Progressive GE

HSE management experience in the onshore drilling sector?

Managed HSE for 6 + rigs?

CSP/CSHO qualified?

I am currently recruiting for a leading drilling contractor to find a safety focused HSE Director for their drilling operations. Overseeing 15 rigs this person will be responsible for planning, implementing, and updating when necessary, safety policies and procedures in compliance with local, state, and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules and regulations.

This person will be responsible for developing and implementing training programs to comply with OSHA rules and regulations and other safety related materials to align with industry best practices and standards.

Oversees and provides support for personnel training, safety inspections/follow-ups, incident investigations, and other HSE activities related to the company, client, or regulatory compliance.

The successful candidates needs to have 8 years + HSE experience. Candidates would preferably have onshore drilling experience but offshore will also be accepted so long as you have managed people.

If you are interested please reply with an up to date resume

