Company Energy Jobline

Location Aberdeen

About the Role:

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category General Administration

Job ID 564915

Job description Job Title: Project HSE AdvisorJob Purpose: The Project HSE Advisor will fulfil a senior role within the Project Team, empowered to assist the Project Manager in ensuring safe and efficient execution of the project work scope.Reporting lines and interactions:Hierarchically reports to: QHSE Manager / HSE LeadOperationally reports to: Project ManagerDirectly Supervises: N/aKey Interactions: Project Team, Internal Departments, Client, Subcontractors and SuppliersJob Scope:The HSE Advisor will provide HSE advice, guidance and support to Project Team's and other departments within the business unit, and be the focal point with the client on all HSE matters. This will include leading and implementation of key risk management processes, including continual monitoring of ongoing operations to ensure compliance with internal processes, industry best practice, legislative and client specific requirements. The HSE advisor will actively monitor HSE performance, identifying trends and develop proactive or reactive safety initiatives where required. The role will be based in Aberdeen with some requirement for travel and offshore work.Must have:• A recognised HSE qualification, NEBOSH NGC or equivalent.• Good level of prior experience in a related industry.• Experience of offshore operations in the subsea construction sector.• An excellent working knowledge of UK HSE and Marine legislation, and application of this to onshore and subsea construction activities.• Knowledge and experience of risk assessment techniques, and implementation of those.• Formal auditing qualification with experience in carrying out audits, both internally and externally.• Formal incident investigation training with experience in participating in incident investigations and sharing and implementation of any lessons learned.• Fully conversant in HSE Management Systems.• A strong track record in HSE delivery, with proven skills to develop and maintain HSE systems, procedures, processes and programs.• The ability to promote a positive attitude towards HSE risk management, with an ability to influence safety behaviours at all levels within an organisation.• Good working knowledge of IT systems, including safety related IT systems.• Excellent communication skills, organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workload and a team minded attitude is essential.• Offshore survival and medical certification and a commitment to self-development.Nice to have:• Qualified to NEBOSH Diploma level or equivalent.• Active membership of a recognised professional body for safety and health (e.g. IOSH).• Experience of delivering HSE training and Behavioural Based Safety training.• Formal mentoring and coaching qualification.Main Accountabilities• Provide HSE advice, guidance and support to project's, departments, worksite and subcontractor personnel, ensuring compliance with internal processes, legislative, industry best practise and client specific requirements.• Encourage and promote a positive attitude towards HSE awareness and risk management, including reporting of HSE issues and communication of and participation in TechnipFMC behavioural based safety programs.• Assist in the development of HSE objectives and the review and revision of HSE related processes and procedures at a corporate level.• Develops and implements relevant project HSE documentation, including Emergency Response documentation, and ensure that this is in compliance with the HSE Management System.• Monitor effectiveness of project HSE and ER documentation throughout the project life cycle.• Responsible for early engagement with the engineering process, attending methodology and operations reviews and identifying opportunities to eliminate risk where possible.• Develop, chair and participate in the Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment process.• Identify and advise on project specific training requirements.• Implementation of environmental procedures, ensuring all environmental aspects have been identified, and mitigation plans have been put in place.• Implementation of occupational health procedures, ensuring all OH aspects have been identified, and mitigation plans have been put in place.• Carry out corporate and project HSE audits, preparation of project specific audit schedules and terms of reference where relevant, ensure recording of audit in Synergi system and follow up to ensure effective closure of findings identified• Liaise with the client on project HSE matters, includes chairing regular HSE engagement meetings.• Management of subcontractors ensuring they are meeting the required HSE standards.• Attendance at Vessel mobilisations, presenting safety briefings and engaging in safety conversations with the vessel personnel.• Participation in HSE accident, incident and near miss investigation, identification of effective corrective and preventative action and ensuring that these are tracked to closure.• Development of safety related communications e.g. Storyboard, One Pager, Safety Flash, ISN's etc.• Prepare project, corporate and client HSE performance reports on a weekly and monthly basis.• Actively monitor HSE performance, including that of our subcontractors, identifying trends and develop proactive and reactive safety campaigns or improvement initiatives where required.• Develop and deliver HSE awareness training.• Maintain a project specific HSE Action Tracker.• Proactively interface with key internal stakeholders, Engineering Department, Operations Department, Marine Operations etc.• Support delivery of a detailed assurance process for TechnipFMC and third party Vessels and equipment.• Assist with maintenance of the company legal register.• Preparation of HSE deliverables, to a high standard, for tender submissions.Additional Information:This role demands an enthusiastic and team minded individual, with strong interpersonal and influencing skills. There is an expectation that the individual will lead by example, demonstrating strong HSE leadership skills, promoting and reinforcing high HSE standards at all times. This role provides an opportunity for candidates to develop in the role, enhancing their career in the field of HSE.