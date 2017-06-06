About the Role:
Urgent -HSE - Contractor - UAE
Progressive GE is a global staffing and mobility specialist. We collaborate with companies operating across the whole of the engineering, oil & gas, mining and maritime & offshore supply chains and provide global opportunities and career management services for specialists at the top of their game. One of our clients is on the lookout for a qualified HSE
About the Client: Having a strong leadership and will to excel, from the time of its inception, My Client has been on a track of its continued success. With their professional management expertise, stringent quality control, and effective after-sales service, we ensure complete customer satisfaction. Precisely this is our inspiration and driving force. "Quality consciousness and delivery on time is our secret to success"
With two divisions …
Aluminium Division :
The Aluminium Division is a separate department focused on aluminium package contracting facilitating one of the most challenging items
Facade Design and Management:
Our design and management teams combining local, regional and international experience provides the full service of facade design solution
About the location:
Company Hub based in Dubai, Project in Abu Dhabi.
About the Position:
We are currently recruiting for an experienced HSE, to join our client, a contactor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The HSE will be expected to -
* Investigating/recording incidents, accidents, complaints and cases of ill health
* Undertaking risk assessments and site inspections
* Ensuring that equipment is installed correctly/safely
* Identifying potential hazards
* Determining ways of reducing risks
* Writing internal health and safety policies/strategies
* Compiling statistics
* Drawing up safe operational practices and making necessary changes
* Writing reports, bulletins and newsletters
* Making presentations to groups of employees/managers
* Providing health and safety meetings and training courses for employees
* Liaising with relevant authorities
* Keeping up to date and ensuring compliance with current health and safety legislation
Requirements:
Bachelor's Degree Minimum 8 Years of relevant work experience (5 Years' experience in UAE is Must)
Must have worked in the Aluminium/Façade/Curtain Wall industry, on projects such as mix-use, hospitality, malls, residential etc.
Must have site hands-on experience. Possess excellent verbal & written interaction & communication skill at all levels within the organization Possess commercial acumen in addition to technical strength.
Salary: Depending upon experience.
If interested and fit all requirements please reply with most recent CV.
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.