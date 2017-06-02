Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Temporary

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Human Resources Jobs

Salary £12 to £12 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 577260

We are seeking an experienced HR/Recruitment Administrator for our academic client to organise student placements with local employers.Key experience sought:Previous experience dealing with CVs and Applications. Arranging Interviews etcProviding advice to applicantsContacting business seeking opportunitiesStrong IT and administration skillsImmediate availabilityThis role ensures the delivery of the placement process to a high level of customer satisfaction. The Placement function includes: engaging and supporting students through the cycle; maintaining and developing good working relations with existing and potential placemen t employers; sourcing placement opportunities; planning and arranging of selection interviews between client organisations and students; and maintaining excellent customer service through the placement period.* Supports and guides students through the placement process.* Provides excellent customer service to all those who are engaging with the placement office.* Proactively communicate with student cohorts throughout the placement cycle.* Proactively communicate with existing and potential employers at all stages of the placement cycle.* Proactively communicate with academics and university departments throughout the placement cycle.* Carry out all administrative duties relating to the placement service.* Maintain all records on placement organisations and students.* Contacts existing and potential placement organisations to generate placement opportunities.* Ensures the effective processing of enquiries from employers regarding student placements.* Prepares job descriptions/advertisements for advertising to students.* Collates application forms/CVs and forwards to placement companies.* Gives presentations to students in placement tutorials and pre-placement briefings.* Plans and arranges selection interviews between client organisations and students.* Advises and processes student enquiries regarding company requirements in respect of placement employment.* Any other duties as assigned by line manager.Knowledge and Experience:* A good knowledge and understanding of the current employment market* Proven commitment to customer service* Responding to customer requests by telephone and email* Data entry and processing in an electronic database system* Advanced knowledge of the Microsoft suite of programmesDESIRABLE REQUIREMENTS Knowledge and Experience:* Knowledge of either placements/training/ careers or HR processes* Experience of working in placement, training, careers or HR office environment.* Experience of working in the HE environment.* Experience of working in a busy administrative office environment, dealing with sensitive or confidential matters.* Awareness of Data Protection IssuesDriving Licence:* Desirable as company visits may be required