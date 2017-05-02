HR Consultant

Fircroft
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - 3:10am

About the Role:

The Role:
* Provide sized business with creative, cost-effective solutions to urgent, pervasive human resources challenges, resulting in large savings .
* Managed multiple responsibilities in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment. Handled staffing and recruiting, employee relations, new staff orientation and benefits administration.
* Partner with company leadership to align human resources strategy with business objectives.
* Implement human resources best practices for business efficiency and profitability.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Experience with setup and support new HR Department
*7+ years of experience with a background in construction or contracting
* Bachelors Degree in HR preferred

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Permanent
