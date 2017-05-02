HR Consultant

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

* Provide sized business with creative, cost-effective solutions to urgent, pervasive human resources challenges, resulting in large savings .

* Managed multiple responsibilities in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment. Handled staffing and recruiting, employee relations, new staff orientation and benefits administration.

* Partner with company leadership to align human resources strategy with business objectives.

* Implement human resources best practices for business efficiency and profitability.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience with setup and support new HR Department

*7+ years of experience with a background in construction or contracting

* Bachelors Degree in HR preferred



About Fircroft:

