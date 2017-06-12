HR Assistant

Fircroft
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 2:42am

About the Role:

The Role:
FIRCROFT-Riyadh is looking for HR assistant with the below Criteria:

Education: Minimum Bachelor Degree
Experience: 1-2 years experience in admin, HR unit.
Nationality: Saudi
Gender: Female

Kindly forward updated CV to:

About Fircroft:
Permanent
Administration Jobs
General Administration
£0 to £0 Per year
