HR Administrator (Temp - Perm)

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 7:05am

About the Role:

We are looking for an experienced HR Administrator ideally with with experience in an HR department providing support to a team.

This is an initial contract role for a few months and then extending to a staff role in time. Anticipated start date 9th or 16th January 2017 (please note that due to the tight turnaround we would be unlikely to consider candidates with a 4 week notice period)

Duties will include providing general HR admin to a busy team including assisting in recruitment, absence management, exit interviews
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
Sub_Category 
HR Administrator Jobs
Salary 
£11 to £13 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
507190