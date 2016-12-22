HR Administrator (Temp - Perm)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 7:05am
About the Role:We are looking for an experienced HR Administrator ideally with with experience in an HR department providing support to a team.
This is an initial contract role for a few months and then extending to a staff role in time. Anticipated start date 9th or 16th January 2017 (please note that due to the tight turnaround we would be unlikely to consider candidates with a 4 week notice period)
Duties will include providing general HR admin to a busy team including assisting in recruitment, absence management, exit interviews
Job Type
Contract
Category
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
Sub_Category
HR Administrator Jobs
Salary
£11 to £13 Per hour
