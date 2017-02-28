Holland, Diesel Gen Set Sales Engineer

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Netherlands,Europe

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Sales Engineer

Salary €70000 to €71000 Per year

My client is urgently looking for an experienced Sales Professional from the Power Generation sector to start immediately. The company manufactures & distributes a globally-renowned brand of Diesel Generators. We require a Sales Engineer with extensive knowledge / networks in the Dutch market, with experience in the rental & sale of Diesel Gen. Sets. This is a truly unique opportunity with an elite organisation that operates world-wide. If you have the following:-Extensive experience in Rental / Sales of Diesel Gen. Sets-Based in Holland, fluent in Dutch-Sales & Business Development back ground, used to conducting Field Sales, Client Meetings-Knowledge of UPS would be advantageousThe client is offering a basic salary of €70,000 + company car, home-study, pension, health cover.We look forward to speaking with you.For more information about this role please contact our London office