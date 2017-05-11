High Voltage Substation - QA/QC Head - Africa

Company Spencer Ogden

I am working on behalf of a leading EPC who are seeking an experienced Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Manager for a 400kV Greenfield Substation Construction Project in Africa.The role will be reporting to my client's 'Director of Africa' and will be responsible for ensuring that the project is constructed, tested, inspected, and documented in accordance with the project specifications, governing codes of construction and prime agreement.Job Responsibilities:Development of a competent QA/QC team by liaising with HR to recruit and train, mentor and develop a growing direct team, managing work allocation, training, problem resolution, performance evaluation, and the building of an effective team dynamic;Development and implementation of robust QA/A structures, metrics, processes, policies and procedures and communicationsEnsure that project documents used at the jobsite are updated, maintained, and stored in accordance with project procedures. This includes Project Quality Control Plans (PQCP), design drawings, supplier and subcontractor drawings, test records, etc.Prepare and provide periodic QA/QC Site progress reports to the Construction Manager and other project leadership team regarding the effectiveness of the QA/C program on the project;Maintain records for the mechanical QA/QC related part of contractual claims and variations by either the Contractor or the project companyLead the project in efforts to maintain continuous material and service quality by implementing process and overseeing compliance to statutory and legal regulations.Ensure that quality processes are applied according to specific standards and that procedures and work instructions are documented as per the requirements;The successful will have:15+ years' experience within field of EHV/HV substation construction projectsMust have worked in Africa previously (and be willing to live and work in Africa)Be fluent in written and spoken EnglishHave a Bsc Degree in Engineering - Civil or ElectricalCertified Lead AuditorFor more information about this role please contact our London office