Heavy Goods Vehicle Driver (LGV C+E)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Transport Jobs

Salary £10 to £12 Per hour

Job ID 554385

We are seeking Heavy Goods Vehicle Drivers for our Logistics Client. Immedaite starts availableThese are long term contracts requiring:EssentialLGV C+E (Articulated Vehicle) LicenceADR - Dangerous Goods by RoadDriver CPCDigital Drivers CardPrevious LGV driving experiencePreferredForklift License and experience of cargo handling would be and advantage but not essential.Banksman Slinger (OPITO standard) would be an advantage but not essential.Main dutiesCollecting and delivering loads to and from vendors/clients in a safe, timely manner ensuring that you comply with Highway Code and other company and legal guidelines.To secure loads in line with company and legal standards this will be dependant on the load type and ensuring that loads are double strapped at all times.Provide the appropriate and accurate paperwork for deliverys and ensuring that the appropriate accurate paperwork is received upon collection of loads.Carry out routine inspections of the vehicle and load prior to commencing transportation of goods.Ensure that all straps, ratchets etc are fit for purpose and that any defects are reported in a timely manner.Carrying of dangerous goods in accordance with the Transport of Dangerous Goods by Road and ADR regulationsMaintain a professional demeanour whilst conducting driving duties at all times and providing excellent customer service.Comply with all relevant company work instructions and procedures for each job function. Suggest improvements to service delivery.