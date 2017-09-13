Company Fircroft

Location Workington,Cumbria,England

About the Role:

The Role:

The Health & Safety Manager in its simplest form is to ensure company compliance with all relevant health and safety legislation and relevant national and international standards and best practice and to actively promote health & safety improvements as a business imperative across the whole organisation.



Duties and Responsibilities



* Advise on planning, implementing and maintaining an Integrated Management System (IMS) comprising of Safety, Health, Environmental and Quality management systems, including policies and procedures for establishing and maintaining the relevant performance standards of ISO 9001; ISO 14001; & BS OHSAS 18001;

* Ensuring that the Company is aware of all new developments in Health & Safety legislation or standards and the subsequent requirements affecting all company' operations;

* Ensure effective implementation of the IMS policies through the development of a positive Health & Safety culture;

* Ensure the day to day implementation and monitoring of the Health & Safety policy manual;

* Ensure that risk assessments and risk control procedures are clearly identified and provide assistance in their compilation and implementation;

* Providing information and advice on Health & Safety issues and acting as the 'competent' person in liaison with external bodies under the requirements of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations;

* Acting as a central point for the development, co-ordination and distribution of Health & Safety information;

* Assisting in the organisation of, and attending, any Health, Safety and Environmental Meetings;

* Ensuring arrangements are in place for employee consultation at all levels;

* Monitoring and evaluating the IMS System as necessary and in any event on an annual basis revising them in consultation with management, as appropriate;

* Collate and analyse Health & Safety performance data on a monthly basis against defined parameters (i.e. industry best practice; local and national priorities; etc.)

* Review the Company's Health & Safety policies annually;

* Carry out independent, monthly IMS Monitoring Audits and report performance to the SHEQ Manager;

* Maintain procedures for the reporting, investigating, recording and analysing of all accidents and incidents;

* Review performance and audit of the appropriate sections of the Integrated Management System, providing timely written reports to the SHEQ Manager;

* In their absence the Health & Safety Manager will ensure that their deputy is fully briefed on any outstanding issues or actions required to ensure the continuing safety of all employees;



The Company:

Our Client is a first rate educational body with an end goal of educating, developing and inspiring the next generation of workers to the highest standard in order for them to enter the local working market. Our client operates in over 7 locations within Cumbria and has contributed monumentally to the local supply chain with 97% of apprentices going directly in to full time employment.



Essential

NEBOSH National General Certificate as a minimum

* Member of IOSH or similar professional body

* Commitment to work towards NEBOSH Diploma/NVQ and IOSH Chartered status within 4 years

* A minimum of five years experience as a Health & Safety Practitioner

* Familiar with the requirements of OSHAS 18001

* License to drive a motor vehicle for travel throughout Cumbria



Desirable

* IOSH Chartered status

* Accredited Lead Auditor

* Familiar with the requirements of ISO 9001; & ISO 14001



Personal Qualities

* A creative, inventive outlook and the ability to articulate and implement your ideas

* Proven ability, maturity and confidence to deal with a diverse range of personnel

* Self-starter, able to manage a variety of projects independently

* Ability to work on own initiative and in various environments

* Patient and shows control in challenging situations

* Can take ownership for problems and assignment to resolution

* Shows leadership when appropriate, but is also a good team player

* Clear thinking and a simple communicator

* Demonstrate a passion for developing others

* Committed to personal development

* Take ownership for problems and assignment to resolution

* Competent in IT skills and excellent report writing

* Have awareness of local and national priorities and an ability to work under pressure

* Strong analytical, administrative and



About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Health and Safety Jobs

Salary £30000 to £35000 Per year

Apply Apply Now