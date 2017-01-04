Head of Training

Company Spencer Ogden

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Training Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 513230

The role is senior level management, with overall responsibility of the operations management, Profit and Loss, and Business Development of the department with 10+ staff, across Middle East (UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait)We require someone with more than 10 year's work experience; in which 3-5 years as Senior Manager/Manager in a Training service provider organization. He must have proven management skills, with experience in Business Development/Sales/Marketing and Training service Operations.He must have a Bachelor's Degree (Attested) and familiar with ACTVET license.For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office