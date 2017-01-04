Head of Training

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 3:28am
About the Role:The role is senior level management, with overall responsibility of the operations management, Profit and Loss, and Business Development of the department with 10+ staff, across Middle East (UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait)
We require someone with more than 10 year's work experience; in which 3-5 years as Senior Manager/Manager in a Training service provider organization. He must have proven management skills, with experience in Business Development/Sales/Marketing and Training service Operations.
He must have a Bachelor's Degree (Attested) and familiar with ACTVET license.
Permanent
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
Training Manager Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
513230