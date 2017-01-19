Head of Quality - Devon £55,000

Company Huxley Engineering

Location Torquay,Devon,England

About the Role:

I am recruiting for an established, American owned, aerospace and defence manufacturer who compete with the likes of Thales, Renishaw, Selex and MBDA.

They are going through a growth surge at the moment, and are planning to increase their turnover from $60M to $100M a year across the five sites they have globally.

Due to the expansion of the company, they have created a new position for a Quality Manager. They will be reliant on this person to: Spear head the transition to AS9100.

This will involve project managing all aspects of the transition; Gap analysis, overhauling the current QMS and the awareness training as part of the reorientation.

Experienced within the Aerospace & Defence market and the SC21 program, the individual will play an active role working major aspects of this initiative through with a customer sponsor. Ie, Business and Manufacturing Excellence.

Working closely with other areas of the Global Quality function to deploy appropriate processes/tools and Continuous Improvement initiatives.

Overseeing the day-to-day quality activities:- Product verification; Identification of relevant regulatory requirements, Design Verification Test approval, Product Qualification Plan & Report approval, Independent Reviews within NPI process for Release to Manufacture.

FAIR (1st Articles), Product inspection and test plans. Process Qualification/Verification.

Customer Returns - root cause analysis/reduction

Product reliability - field data analysis to demonstrate FIT rates and MTBFs

The ideal candidate will show:

Degree level engineering qualification or equivalent Previous experience within a quality management role, ideally within a technical development/manufacturing environment

>5 years industry experience of introducing AS9100 Experience in implementing process improvements using a structured problem solving methodology

Proven track record with deployment of Continuous Improvement projects using a structured problem solving methodology Working level demonstration of Lean Six Sigma is essential and awareness of the SC21 initiative beneficial Proven Project Management Experience

- ability to lead large cross functional projects involving multi-tasking

The salary for this engaging Quality Manager role is up to £55,000 plus 6% pension, 29 days holiday and medical insurance.

Please send across an up to date CV to apply alongside a covering letter/email detailing your experience against the above skills.

For further information please call Varinder on 0117 9388088.



Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

Salary £45000 to £55000 Per year

