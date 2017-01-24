Head of Power - Kenya, Tanzania & Uganda (Leading Consultancy)

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Kenyatta

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523352

Head of Power - East AfricaTo be responsible for: T&D, Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas duties in: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.- Previous experience of working with local utilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda- Relevant Engineering degree- Experience in Business Development, Bids, TendersFor more information about this role please contact our London office