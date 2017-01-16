Company Spencer Ogden

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Engineer Jobs

Salary £216000 to £270000 Per year

Job ID 519695

Head of Planning is required for a large engineering, procurement & construction company in Qatar, the candidate must have major express way experience, Projects Experience with at least 15 + Planning Experience.For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office