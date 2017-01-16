Head Of Planning

Spencer Ogden
Qatar,Middle East
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 1:58am

About the Role:

Head of Planning is required for a large engineering, procurement & construction company in Qatar, the candidate must have major express way experience, Projects Experience with at least 15 + Planning Experience.


Permanent
Construction Jobs
Construction Engineer Jobs
£216000 to £270000 Per year
