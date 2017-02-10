Company Spencer Ogden

Spencer Ogden are requiring a Head of Operations to join our client who specialise within Smart Metering.Our client are one of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of Smart meters in Europe. Due to expansion plans at their offices in the North East they are seeking a Head of Operations to manage, lead and expand their operations.Role and Responsibilities:-As the Head of Operations you will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the office, managing the HR, finance, service desk, logistics and supply chain functions, ensuring the operational arm of the overall UK business runs smoothly and build and maintain close relationships with end customers for on time delivery and first class customer service.-Reporting to the General Manager and serving as a member of the Management Team this position's primary responsibility is ensuring organisational effectiveness by providing leadership for the organisations financial and operations functions.-Working with the management team, the position also contributes to driving the development and implementation of organisational strategies, policies and practices.Background:As the suitable candidate you will:* Ideally have 7+ years successful senior management experience in dynamic and growing organisations although less experience may be considered* Leadership skills. (Visioning, inspiring, best path, boost energy, principles, ethics. Pragmatic).* 3PL, supply chain and manufacturing experience.* Problem Solving/Analysis.* Experience in a test environment desirable.* Customer/Client Focus.* Decision Making.* Project Management.* Strong communication skills* Teamwork Orientation.* Experience in the utilities or smart metering industry highly desirable.* Degree Level qualification in a related field* Experience in managing multi-functional teams.For more information about this role please contact our London office