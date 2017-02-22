Head of HSE Site

Company Vivid Resourcing

My client is looking to Take on a HSE professional for a Head/Manager role. This role will be based in Germany and is a permanent role, whoever my client is willing to take on a contarct position for the first 6 months to Lead into Perm.

The correct candidate will ideally have the following skills and experience;

* NEBOSH certificate or Diploma* Very experience in the renewable industry (Wind)* Experience in O&M, Service and Installation* German Speaking (1st or 2nd Language)* Highly experienced in Audits* Experience in a HSE teaching role

