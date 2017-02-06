Head of Engineering - Power Generation

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Thailand,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary $8000 to $12000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523958

This role will report directly into the Managing Director for Asia and the chosen candidate will be rewarded with a permanent contract and lots of opportunities for professional development.Role requirements;- A minimum of 20 years of experience for balance of plants of combined cycle or coal fired plants.- Candidate should be responsible for all engineering associated with balance of plant of coal fired plant and combined cycle plant.- Experienced in guiding the discipline (Mechanical, E&I, Civil) leads on all engineering matters for execution.- Candidate should be quite conversant with balance of plant system for coal fired and combined cycle power plant.- In balance of plant, mechanical systems shall be cooling water system (including cooling tower and CT make up system) and piping, raw water system, water treatment plant, firefighting system, waste water system, HRSG and yard piping.- In balance of plant, electrical system consists of switch yard, GSU, UAT, LV switch gear, EDG, auxiliary transformer, cable and cable tray sizing.- In balance of plant, I&C shall be PIDs, I/O list, instrument list, measurement list and cable list- The civil works related to all BOP systems. Civil works consist of pile foundation, steel super structure, masonry walls.The client are looking to schedule 1st round interviews on the week starting October 3rd, so if you match the above criteria please apply ASAP.For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321