About the Role:

Urgent - Head of Design - UAE

Progressive GE is a global staffing and mobility specialist. We collaborate with companies operating across the whole of the engineering, oil & gas, mining and maritime & offshore supply chains and provide global opportunities and career management services for specialists at the top of their game. One of our clients is on the lookout for a qualified Head of Design.

About the Client:



My Client specialises in , bespoke architectural products and installations in Stainless steel, aluminium, glass and other decorative metals such as Brass, Bronze and Copper. Extensively designing and detailing technically demanding metal and glass bespoke projects, which demand very high acceptability standards. They have completed several milestone projects in UAE due to sheer commitment towards high quality service delivered to customers. The expert team of engineers takes care of all design and engineering challenges posed by each of the unique projects undertaken. They complete the full cycle of Design, Manufacturing & Installation.

About the location:



The Head Office is based in Sharjah and Dubai is the hub of all major projects, managing the delivery of a portfolio of projects, from concept design to asset handover.

About the Position:



Currently seeking a Head of Design to oversee design team, and will be able to run projects from start to completion. You must have excellent project management skills, FF&E product knowledge, and fully understand the tender process, must have experience in commercial design.

Requirements:





Minimum of 10 years' experience in the construction Industry. Experience of managing design of construction projects, in particular steel construction projects BSc Degree required. Experience of managing a programme of projects; managing high performing teams and relationship management. Fluency in both spoken and written English with strong communication skills. Previous history of working on projects in the Middle East, minimum 3 years.

Capability of parallel managing 15 small projects and potentially a flagship project.

45 hour week, 5 days.

Demonstrated portfolio of planning & execution of projects

Time, contract and budget management, industrial knowledge.

manage a team of 30 people.

must have strong architectural (more important) and structural design knowledge.

capable of working under pressure, excellent planning & execution, good people skills. Familiar with systems Autocad, Solid works, Stat pro, Robot, Refit.

Salary: 25K - 30K AED All inclusive, depending upon experience.

If interested and fit all requirements please reply with most recent CV.



Kind regards,

Laura Dillon.

