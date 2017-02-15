About the Role:Our client is a leader in the Power Generation Sector in India.
Our power sector client is looking for Head of Commercial Operations, experienced in power sale and procurement for power plants in India. This opportunity will allow the Head of Commercial Operations to take up a senior management role in a rapidly growing organization.
Requirements to apply to this exciting opportunity in Commercial Operations:
- Knowledge and working experience with cash flows by power sale and procurement
- Strong understanding of the regulatory framework for power sale in India
- International experience is an advantage
