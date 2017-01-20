Company Spencer Ogden

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category IT / Communications Management Jobs

Salary £70000 to £80000 Per year

Job ID 520173

Spencer Ogden are seeking a Head of Business Development for our client who specialise within smart grid and energy efficiency.Our client are a pioneering business who through their hardware and software are providing their customers a stable and secure way of who their energy is generated and can be actively managed. Through their technology customers can control their energy in a sustainable manor, and in turn provide energy savings.Due to continued growth, they are seeking a Head of Business Development to help continue and drive the success the business is having.To be considered you must:- Have a background within the utilities sector, ideally smart grid- Knowledge of Smart grid and energy storage- Existing experience in the solution selling and delivery of Energy Solutions to the utility, commercial enterprise and renewable energy sectors- Ability to interface and empathise with key customers at various levels of seniority and function is key including C level executives, IT, marketing and technical personnel- Capability to lead a sales and BD team towards a set of common financial, customer and business goals - understanding of value based selling- Working knowledge of energy efficiency solutionsIn return you will be rewarded with a Competitive salary and benefits.For more information about this role please contact our London office