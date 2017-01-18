Hardware Engineer - Machine Health - Near Edinburgh - Scotl

Company G2 Recruitment

About the Role:

Hardware Engineer - Machine Health - Near Edinburgh - Scotland - Permanent - £30k-45k depending on experience

My electronics components client are looking to hire a Hardware engineer asap to join the team on a permanent basis. They have an increase in the workload due work coming over from America.

Essential Experience;

* 2 - 12 YEARS experience in Hardware related roles* experience with schematic capture* Good experience with PCB layout* Good experience of transfer to manufacture* Able to follow established working practices / standards

Desirable

* Full product lifecycle experience* low power electronics* Experience of wireless communications devices* Experience of external testing and certification

Location : Near Edinburgh

Salary : £30-45k depending on experience

Interviews will be fairly immediately. If you are interested then please send me your CV asap.

