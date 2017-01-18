Hardware Engineer - Machine Health - Near Edinburgh - Scotl

About the Role:
Hardware Engineer - Machine Health - Near Edinburgh - Scotland - Permanent - £30k-45k depending on experience
My electronics components client are looking to hire a Hardware engineer asap to join the team on a permanent basis. They have an increase in the workload due work coming over from America.
Essential Experience;
* 2 - 12 YEARS experience in Hardware related roles
* experience with schematic capture
* Good experience with PCB layout
* Good experience of transfer to manufacture
* Able to follow established working practices / standards
Desirable
* Full product lifecycle experience
* low power electronics
* Experience of wireless communications devices
* Experience of external testing and certification
Location : Near Edinburgh
Salary : £30-45k depending on experience
Interviews will be fairly immediately. If you are interested then please send me your CV asap.