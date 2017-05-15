GT Mechanical TA - Installation

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

GT Mechanical TA urgently required for a 6 month installation job in the Middle East working on GT 7FA. You must have experience working on Frame 7s and be available to mobilise within the next 2 weeks. The successful candidate should hold an ELC certificate and come with a minimum of 8 years experience in a similar position.

Requirements

Rotation is 13 weeks / 9 days off working 10 hours a day.

Previous Installation experience

Hold GE training certificate

Available for a minimum 6 months with view to extension.

If you meet the above requirements please apply or contact our London office for more information.

