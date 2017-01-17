Graduate Recruitment Consultant - Wilmslow, UK

Company Leap29

Location Wilmslow,Cheshire,England

About the Role:

No previous recruitment experience necessary as full training will be provided

Proven level of successful performance within education or previous employment

Determination to succeed essential!

Incentives: We have a structured incentive program for all employees to achieve additional benefits on top of their salaries. Including, UK and European breaks, race days and sporting and music events.

Salary: Our starting salary for a graduate position begins between £16,000 and £18,000. Over the last 5 years we have had a number of graduates that began their career with us who now earn very lucrative salaries.

Commission: The commission structure that we offer is very transparent and regarded as better than the market leaders. The commission is uncapped giving you no limit to your earning potential.

International Travel: Meeting your clients is essential to building strong relationships. We encourage all our employees to visit their clients around the world to make their business more successful.

Professional Development: Leap29 are keen to develop the talent that we employ through internal and external training courses and professional qualifications. Your opportunity for career development is limitless.

Job Type Permanent

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Recruitment Consultant Jobs

Salary £16000 to £17000 Per year

Leap29 is an international award-winning recruitment company. As well as our headquarters in Wilmslow we have offices in, Australia, USA, Canada, the Netherlands and Malaysia.On the back of our successful operations we are currently experiencing high demand from our clients and are looking for a number of graduates to join our team immediately.In your role as a recruitment consultant at Leap29 you will be responsible for attracting and matching candidates for various positions with our internal client base. Working closely with clients around the world to gain a better understanding of their staffing needs and goals.We know that the role of a Recruitment Consultant is a very demanding position and we truly believe that our employees should be rewarded for their hard work and commitment to success. The graduate market is highly competitive so we aim to offer the market leading rewards including incentives, unlimited earning potential, commission, international travel and professional development.We are looking to employ several graduates for an immediate start to commence their training together.This is your chance to make a respectable career straight out of university. In order to not miss out on this opportunity apply today to register your interest and one of our careers team will be in contact with you.As a Graduate Recruitment Consultant you will not need any previous experience in recruitment as we provide comprehensive in-house training and mentoring from our senior managers. This close working relationship and training will enable you to build a platform for a successful career.