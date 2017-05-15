Company Energy Jobline

Job description Candidates are requested to submit a CV and Covering Letter. The Covering Letter should include a personal statement and provide a response to the following questions:1.JOB IDENTIFICATIONJob Title:Graduate Project EngineerBusiness Unit:UKBUDepartment:UKBU EngineeringDate Written:May 20172.REPORTING RELATIONSHIPSDirectly Reports To:Project Manager / Assistant Project EngineerIndirectly Reports To:Engineering ManagerDirectly Supervises:N/A3.JOB PURPOSE (Summary Of Outputs Of The Job)Graduate Project Engineers will complete a 4 year structured engineering training programme covering all the technical competences required to fulfil the role of Project Engineer on TechnipFMC projects.The Graduate Project Engineer training curriculum consists of placements in project teams, engineering teams and other non-technical functions within TechnipFMC's UK business. This will include office, offshore and site assignments designed to ensure an operational competence is achieved in all key tasks to be delivered by Project Engineers. The training programme is primarily delivered through on-the-job training however it will be supplemented by formal training courses provided by both internal and external trainers.At the end of the 4 year training programme the Engineers will be expected to operate as Project Engineers with minimal supervision. The role of the Project Engineer is summarised as follows:• Responsible for delivery of the allocated package(s) of engineering tasks in accordance with the assigned engineering deliverables on any aspect of a design, procurement, installation, construction, commissioning, inspection, repair or maintenance contract• Act as the interface on a Project Team for Client and Suppliers / Subcontractor Engineers, relating to allocated package(s) of engineering tasks• Completion of allocated project tasks in compliance with TechnipFMC BMS, UKBU Engineering Standards, Safety Policies and Assurance objectives• Identify all risks associated with the allocated package(s) of engineering tasks. Ensure that they are mitigated as far as reasonably practicable and provide updates to the Project Manager for maintenance of the project risk register• Issuing work requests to internal technical support teams and confirm the output is in compliance with project deliverable requirements• Procurement of materials and services to suit project specifications and TechnipFMC contracting principles, including seeking support and guidance from Supply Chain organisation• Actively develop own Competence profile and assist supervised engineers to make regular progress with their own profile4.KEY ACTIVITIESGraduate Project Engineers will be trained to perform the activities assigned to Project Engineers. The key activities for Project Engineers are summarised below:Project Engineering Activities - Onshore:• Project Engineering interface for Client / Subcontractor on allocated package(s)• Prepare installation engineering calculations to determine suitable installation methodologies and limiting criteria in accordance with project specifications and TechnipFMC Engineering Standards for task(s) allocated• Prepare installation and commissioning procedures after reviewing best practice for similar operations• Interface with Drawing Office to ensure timely preparation of drawings required for inclusion in engineering documents and procedures• Prepare Lift Plans in compliance with TechnipFMC Lifting Operations procedure• Prepare deck equipment layouts and seafastening design calculations including detail design of any temporary works• Preparation of ITTs, technical assessment of proposals received and technical support for placement of POs and subcontracts in compliance with TechnipFMC commercial principles• Supervision of external and internal suppliers performing subcontracted scopes of work including confirmation of progress against schedule and review of output to ensure completion in accordance with project specifications and TechnipFMC Engineering Standards• Specifying and hiring of suitable installation and commissioning equipment for the calculated upper limits, etc from within TechnipFMC Group and external suppliers• Prepare / present allocated package(s) project engineering details at various stages in project life-cycle, such as Technical Review, Operations Review, HIRA etc• Interface with Client, Independent Verification Authority and Marine Warranty Surveyor to resolve any comments on documentation issued as part of allocated package(s)• Interface with T-MOS departments and vessel to obtain approvals for deck layouts, deck loading and issue of lift certificates where applicable• Co-ordinate mobilisation Operations with vessel, shipping agent, logistics, seafastening subcontractor, testing subcontractor, pre-commissioning, and other such subcontractors mobilising to vessel• Provide support for the training and development of supervised Trainee Project Engineers and Graduate Project Engineers allocated to package tasks or other activities within the Project Management Team• Prepare and review compilation of As-Built dossiers• Conduct any other tasks as delegated by the Project Manager, Assistant Project Manager or Senior Project EngineerProject Engineer Activities - Offshore:• Implementation of Mobilisation Plan (mobilisation and demobilisation)• Project interface on the vessel with the OCM, Client Representative, Vessel Master, Subcontractors and other Project Engineers. Responsible for ensuring the scope of work is completed in accordance with approved procedures and additional actions identified during the HIRA and / or SRA processes• Prepare Project Briefings, Dive Plans and Task Plans• Implementation of the Offshore Management of Change procedure if additional works are requested, or a deviation to approved procedures is required• Identification and notification to Project Manager and Contracts Engineer of any additional works or changes which constitute a variation order• Compilation of all test certification and any other formal records for inclusion in the As-Built dossierPERSON SPECIFICATION5.QUALIFICATIONS (Professional, Technical, Academic)Essential:• Structural, Mechanical or Civil Engineering or Naval Architecture Degree (BSc or BEng with honours, MSc or equivalent).• Fluent in English and holds English language qualification where appropriatePreferred:• None6.EXPERIENCE / SKILLS / KNOWLEDGEEssential:• Work experience in a relevant technical fieldPreferred:• Experience working in the Subsea Industry in a Project or Design Engineer role8.PERSONAL QUALITIESRequired for position:• Demonstrates a sound grasp of engineering fundamentals and the ability to apply theoretical knowledge in practical situations.• Can plan and manage assigned work in an organised manner and can identify priorities.• Can deliver in accordance with commitments and develops confidence in others that delivery will be as promised.• Focuses on attaining or surpassing targets and demonstrating tenacity and persistence in the achievement of deliverables.• Listens to and understands internal and external stakeholder needs and proactively addresses them.• Communicates relevant information effectively to internal and external stakeholders. Using both verbal and written communication methods.• Maintains a calm, controlled and positive attitude when dealing with changing requirements and demanding situations.• Develops and manages interpersonal relationships effectively.• Resolves issues and solves problems by breaking down and analysing information objectively• Demonstrates flexibility, openness to change and willingness to consider new and innovative ideas.• Is committed to continued professional and personal development