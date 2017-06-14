Graduate Accountant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

About the Role:

We are seeking an recent Finance Graduate (2016/2017) to join our oil & gas operator client.This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic operator client with opportunities to gain assistance to study towards an accountancy qualification.What we are looking for:Recent Accountancy Graduate or Business Studies with a Accountancy PlacementIdeally a 1 or 2:1 DegreeStudying towards or has an appetite to study towards a further qualification.Job Description - Main Duties & ResponsibilitiesThis is a development opportunity for someone keen to progress within both Business Support and the wider Finance team.The individual will primarily focus on the Management Accounting area but also be expected to support the Asset Analysts in a number of key month end processes.The successful candidate will be trained in all aspects of Business Support and will be expected to provide a high degree of support and cover to the Management Accountant.Duties & Responsibilities to include:-Support the Management Accountant in preparation and delivery of the following;Weekly cash flow, earnings, capital and operating cost reporting with appropriate variance analysis and commentary for review with Business Support Manager, prior to submission to Head Office.Monthly International Division Forecast to the Area Management Teams prior to issue to the International Leadership Team and subsequently communicate approved Forecasts to Head Office.Ensure the Life of Field (LOF) cashflow and earnings files incorporate the relevant operational, commercial and fiscal assumptions for the International Division.Bi-annual forecasts of 10 year and LOF cashflow and earnings for the International Division, with variance analysis and commentary versus prior. Report same to International Division ManagementAnalysis and commentary for quarterly Board Papers.Analysis to support quarterly Corporate Guidance setting.Work closely with other members of Business Support to ensure process efficiency and quality of output.Review financial and non-financial data for inconsistencies and pro-actively use data available to validate and challenge forecast assumptions with operational teams.As the business grows, ensure any new assets are incorporated into the LOF files with their specific commercial and fiscal regimes.Participate in monthly Forecast V Actuals review with Corporate Reporting team.Respond to various requests for ad-hoc analysis from Managers/VPs/Head Office.Prepare / raise all UK AFE's & Supplementary AFE's.AFE compliance - ensure process in place to make available information to ensure supplement AFE's required can be addressed and followed up on a timely basis.Prepare monthly accrual analysis templates for all areas of operating cost expenditure.Setting up monthly templates for value of work done (VOWD) forecasts.Support Asset Analysts during budget, LOF, month end and forecasting processesSupport Asset Analysts in preparation of the N Sea Partner ReportsAssist in preparation of third party rechargesAd-hoc cost analysisQUALIFICATIONSThe candidate will be working towards a Professional Accountancy Qualification or commitment to commence doing so.The candidate will be educated to degree standard or equivalent.