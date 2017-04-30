Government SAP Security Officer (GSSO)

Company Energy Jobline

Location Florida

About the Role:

Conducts initial and annual security training for assigned personnel, annual self-inspections/reviews, staff assistance visits, and act as an advisor to Leadership (Commander, Program Manager, etc.) on personnel matters related to security and/or Special Access Program (SAP) access.

Developing and maintaining comprehensive security standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlining the security policies/guidance for conducting classified activities within SAPF/SCIFs Program Security areas.

Identifying, reporting, and documenting security incidents (violations, infractions, and inadvertent disclosures) in accordance with the provisions outlined in the DoDM5205.07 Vol 1-4, the Intelligence Community Directives (ICDs), and applicable

service regulations/ instructions for collateral requirements.

Advising and assisting unit members in accordance with other applicable directives and

security classification guidance.

Providing overall Special Access Program (SAP) Security Administration and Management and performing duties outlined in the DODM.

Serving as the Primary Focal point within the Government facility.

Performing duties of the Top Secret Control Officer (TSCO), when

required; and if appointed, conduct the inventories as required.

Reviewing System Security Plans (SSP) and other documents developed pertaining to unit security; administers all SAPNP nomination packages.

Conducting debriefings for all assigned personnel; maintaining personnel security folders on all individuals. Maintaining all accreditation for Physical security of each

SAPF (facility) under the unit's control.





Must have TS/SCI with DCID 6/4 eligibility within 5.5 years at the time of application

Must be willing to submit to a CI polygraph



Candidate must have three (3) years of relevant experience.



Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category General Administration

Job ID 553706

Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of full-spectrum technical, professional and construction services for industrial, commercial and government organizations globally. The company employs over 54,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries arou nd the world.We are seeking a qualified GSSO, at Eglin AFB, FL, to support the 53 rd Wing Technical Support Services contract to provide the Air Force support services in the areas of network, security and test & evaluation.The GSSO will provide day-to-day security management and oversight for classified activities.Additional Duties & Responsibilities include:Requirements:Essential FunctionsWork EnvironmentOffice setting that includes sedentary physical effort. However, may include lifting of weight up to thirty (30) pounds as necessary. Must be able to work well with co-workers and all levels of management. No hazards on job or unusual environmental conditions. Work site is located in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.Physical RequirementsWork may involve sitting or standing for extended periods of time. Position may require typing, and reading from a computer screen. Must have sufficient mobility, including but not limited to bending, reaching, and kneeling to complete daily duties in a timely and efficient manner. There is a possibility that due to parking availability and location of work, walking moderate to long distance may be required.Equipment and MachinesAbility to operate office equipment such as personal computer, printer, copy machine, telephone, fax machine and other equipment including desk supplies and other work related tools as required.AttendanceMonday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Regular attendance of scheduled hours is extremely important, but not critical, except for deadlines and meetings. Punctuality and regular attendance are necessary to meet deadlines. Must exhibit flexibility of work hours to adjust to surge situations based on critical mission requirements.Other Essential FunctionsMust demonstrate professional behavior at all times when dealing with customers, management and co-workers. Must have clear, concise and accurate communications skills in English, both verbal and written. Grooming and dress must be appropriate for the position and must not impose a safety risk to employees or others. Must maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving and communicating in a professional manner. Independent personal transportation to work site is required. Travel to and from customer's locations may be required to support projects. This may involve airline travel. In some cases, accommodations can possibly be made for POV, if necessary. When operating any vehicle for work purposes, must wear seat belt and in addition, no cellular devices are to be used when vehicle is in motion.The Jacobs System Lifecycle Group (SLG) enables the success of Department of Defense (DOD) and other Governmental organizations by providing unmatched systems life-cycle solutions. As a partner to our clients, we focus on innovative and cutting edge solutions that drive value. We take pride in sustaining a strong culture by remaining true to our three Core Values: We are a Relationship-based, Growth is an Imperative, and People Are Our Greatest Asset. Jacobs offers a partnership in which you can grow personally and professionally with the advantages of strong leadership, competitive compensation and rewarding career paths. Come join the team whose work is destined to have a long-range effect on future generations.