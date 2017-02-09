Goverance Compliance Officer

Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for an experienced Compliance Officer, to join our client, a leading Developer corporation based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



The Compliance Officer will verify compliance by the client and its employees with the law, regulations and decisions issued by The Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (ESCA) and review Financial statements issues to core management for use in the final reporting financial statements.



Whenever the task arises requiring Compliance input, the task of the CO is not limited to analysing the situation, identifying a solution and giving advice to the management. The CO must continue to pursue the matter until a satisfactory solution has been fully implemented. If necessary, the actions taken should include escalating the issue to a higher level.



Bachelor's degree in law/audit with specialisation in UAE regulatory compliance.

You should have at least 3+ years previous experience in this type of role, in the real estate industry or a law firm in house position with a focus on corporate compliance.

Skills: Should be fluent in written and spoken Arabic & English. Demonstrated leadership ability and the ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Knowledge: Familiarity with ESCA, DFM, RERA, UAE corporate law, UAE Real Estate Laws and all connected regulations and standards. Understanding of coding and reimbursement systems, risk management and performance improvement.

If interested please apply with your most recent CV.



Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Compliance Jobs

Salary AED3000000 to AED3012000 Per year

