Ably Resources
Thailand,Far East
Friday, June 9, 2017 - 5:53am

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading E&P organisation, is seeking a GEOPHYSICIST to be based in THAILAND.

Located in the nation's capital of Bangkok, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking career stability and professional growth.

The key accountabilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;

*Conduct detailed geophysical data analysis, seismic interpretation, and mapping of reservoirs
*Participate with Geologists, Reservoir Engineers, and Drilling Engineers in defining reservoir targets
*Be a member of integrated team in assessment of hydrocarbon resources and evaluation of new venture projects
*Assist supervisor in conducting special studies to extract the maximum of geological information from the seismic

The knowledge/experience required is;

*At least a BSc in Geophysics or Geology
*At least 5 years of experience within an E&P environment
*Expertise in Geophysics & Geological knowledge is essential
*Familiarity with Seismic Interpretation is also required

Due to visa/work permit restrictions, application is restricted to Thai nationals only.

Please send CVs in Word format
Permanent
Geosciences Jobs
Geologist Jobs
