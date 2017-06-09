Company Ably Resources

Location Thailand,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Geosciences Jobs

Sub_Category Geologist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 582275

ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading E&P organisation, is seeking a GEOPHYSICIST to be based in THAILAND.Located in the nation's capital of Bangkok, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking career stability and professional growth.The key accountabilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;*Conduct detailed geophysical data analysis, seismic interpretation, and mapping of reservoirs*Participate with Geologists, Reservoir Engineers, and Drilling Engineers in defining reservoir targets*Be a member of integrated team in assessment of hydrocarbon resources and evaluation of new venture projects*Assist supervisor in conducting special studies to extract the maximum of geological information from the seismicThe knowledge/experience required is;*At least a BSc in Geophysics or Geology*At least 5 years of experience within an E&P environment*Expertise in Geophysics & Geological knowledge is essential*Familiarity with Seismic Interpretation is also requiredDue to visa/work permit restrictions, application is restricted to Thai nationals only.Please send CVs in Word format