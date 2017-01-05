General Superintendent

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

* The successful candidates must have experience working on large refinery construction projects, while any PMT or PMC experience or prior work with cokers would be preferred* You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right-first-time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team* Communicate the construction requirements to all contractors and staff, and coordinate the work of the contractors ensuring compliance and conformance with the safety plan, quality plan and client requirements* Ensure that all personnel on site are instructed and motivated with respect to HSES requirements and comply with the site regulations and permit-to-work procedures* Ensure all construction contractors' supervision and labour adhere strictly to the project drawings, specifications, standards and procedures* Management and guidance of supervision to ensure site productivity and efficiency result in meeting contract targets* Ensure that the HSES and Quality policies are implemented and understood by all supervised staff and project contractors* In conjunction with Commissioning Manager ensure pre-commissioning requirements are undertaken in accordance with project specifications and procedures, and coordinated with ongoing construction activities* Support, promote and champion the Amec Foster Wheeler core values throughout the construction execution phase

* Previous Amec Foster Wheeler experience* PMT or PMC experience* Recognized industry qualification* Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes or Practices* 10 years' experience working on large refinery construction projects* Good experience in managing HSE and quality standards