General Operative (Gas Transmission)

Amec Foster Wheeler have a requirement for x2 General Operatives. It would be beneficial to have an EUSR safety passport (Cross country pipelines) although training may be provided.





The scope of work is for National Grid cross country pipeline maintenance and construction projects between 20th February 2017 for 3-4 months work initially. Covering multiple areas between Aberdeen and Dundee.

* To provide general operative services to the gas pipeline project in support of safe delivery of project work scope

* Undertake general operative services for gas transmission projects

* Ensure all work scope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations* Assist trade personnel in the completion of their duties* Prepare and maintain worksite in line with Supervisor's instruction* Assist with general housekeeping, ensuring a safe, clean and tidy site is maintained at all times* Assist where required with specialist cleaning duties* Follow the schedule communicated by the supervisor* Support the main activity by obtaining the necessary tools and materials and then assisting the trade personnel under their guidance and instruction* Providing it is within the general/craft assistant's ability, deal with any minor issue that prevents completion of the task* Proactively seek additional tasks where time permits* Adhere to all company policies, working practices and procedures as communicated by the company from time to time* Participate in Toolbox Talks / DASS* Participate and contribute to Emergency Response process and procedure* Participate and contribute to personnel development programmes* Assist other discipline trades, (within capability)

* Must have experience of working within gas pipeline projects* Experience within an engineering / construction / utilities background

