Malaysia,Far East
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 5:17am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES is seeking a GENERAL MANAGER OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT in MALAYSIA.
Based in Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking long-term career progression and professional stability.
The GENERAL MANAGER OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT will be responsible for the organisation's business development activities in the South East Asia region.
The ideal candidate will boast a strong technical background and experience in Fabrication, Engineering, Projects and Construction.
Due to VISA and work permit limitations, this role is most suited to those who can work unsupported in Malaysia ie. Malaysian nationals and Malaysia Permanent Residence holders.
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
Permanent
Management Jobs
General Manager Jobs
£25000 to £25000 Per year
