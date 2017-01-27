General Manager

Company Qedi

About the Role:

qedi are currently looking for a experienced In Country Manager to grow our core business in the Caspian region. This is an exciting time to join qedi as we look to grow our business globally. To do this we need a individual who has proven leadership skills in the Oil & Gas Commissioning industry.

Primary Function:

* Lead and direct all qedi Operations in the Caspian

Secondary Function:

* Key member of the global qedi Leadership Team with particular emphasis on the "qedi way" operational delivery model

Key Objectives:

* Provide the required leadership in conjunction with the Managing Director and other regional Operations Directors to embed full completions and commissioning managed service capability globally ("Operational Excellence")* Work with the Group Managing Director, Regional Directors and Managers to execute the Business and Business Development Plan for the region and further deepen the collaboration relationship with Amec Foster Wheeler

Responsibilities:

* Working with the other Regional and Operations Directors to create and finalise a 'qedi way' for delivering all aspects of a completions, commissioning and start-up assist service. Including the development of robust associated project controls and reporting processes and systems* Working with the Group Managing Director, Regional Directors and Managers, plan and direct the organisation's activities to achieve stated/agreed targets and standards for financial and business performance, quality, culture and legislative compliance* Recruit, select and develop qedi Operational Delivery talent and call upon the head office support as required* Direct Operations and associated support Functions and their performance via the annual SRP, Business Plan, Quarterly Targets and Monthly Reports* Maintain and develop organisational culture, values and reputation in its markets and with all staff, customers, suppliers, partners and regulatory/official bodies* With the Group Managing Director and Regional Directors/Managers conduct sales presentations and seek contracts with target market* Collaborate with Amec Foster Wheeler to offer an expanded/enhanced services portfolio* Execute the responsibilities of Company Director according to lawful and ethical standards, as referenced in UK and region specific legislation* Provide Operational input for presentation at the Board (Executive) meetings* Attend the qedi leadership team forums and assist the Group Managing Director to set and drive the annual qedi business strategy document* Ensure all qedi internal functions run efficiently and to the required output for the efficient Operational Delivery (namely:- HR, BD, Commercial, Operations (including HSSE, Project Management, Consultancy, Technical Resourcing, Technology Support, Software Development and Finance)* With the Group Managing Director and Regional Directors/Managers ensure that horizontally (hub and spoke) that the necessary support interfaces and relationships are in place to ensure the most cost effective solution is in place for the required levels of client service demand* In conjunction with the Managing Director pro-actively seek and acquire opportunities to drive sustainable growth of qedi primarily locally (but also globally) via organic growth for both leveraging existing and developing new contracts* To supplement the above by seeking and setting up opportunities for key strategic partnerships to expand our services quicker to market and for potential acquisition of companies to accelerate synergy growth in the relevant market

HSE Responsibilities:

* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi / Amec Foster Wheeler's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi/ Amec Foster Wheeler's HSE Management Systems* Demonstrate and promote the principles of Amec Foster Wheeler's Beyond Zero at all times. Lead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities



Quality Responsibilities:

* Support the Group Managing Director/Regional Director/Manager in achieving ISO9001 certification* To work within the parameters of the qedi Business Management System (BMS) and ensure that regional offices comply with operations business process and procedure to support delivery of a consistent and structured service to our clients in line with the intent of operational excellence

Required Experience:

* Extensive completions and commissioning operations delivery experience with proven leadership experience in a related role within the Oil & Gas Industry* Relevant Business Support / Management experience in providing similar services to external clients

Required Qualifications:

* University degree in engineering, management or related field

Skills/Competencies Required:

* Excellent written and verbal communication skills* A self-starter, willing to work independently and across organisational boundaries* Detail orientated and committed to continuous improvement* Strong commitment to safety and support of qedi's core values* Excellent interpersonal skills to synergise with accounting and operations departments to collect/analyse/present data* Extensive experience in a client facing role promoting and delivering technical services and managing / exceeding expectations