General Assistant (fire Watcher)

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location King's Lynn,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

Job title: Fire Watcher / General Assistant

Ref No: 7481

Location: Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Project: British Sugar

Duration: 8 weeks

Must hold an in date CCNSG card and ideally be local to the site.

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Fire Watcher / General Assistant with extensive experience in the industry.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Assist trade personnel in the completion of their duties, (I.E carrying and fetching)* Prepare and maintain worksite in line with Supervisor's instruction.* Assist with general housekeeping, ensuring a safe, clean and tidy area is maintained at all times.* Follow the schedule communicated by the supervisor.* Support the main activity by obtaining the necessary tools and materials and then assisting the trade personnel under their guidance and instruction.* Providing it is within the general/craft assistant's ability, deal with any minor issue that prevents completion of the task.* Proactively seek additional tasks where time permits.* Adhere to all company policies, working practices and procedures as communicated by the company from time to time.* Forklift driving if applicable for role (Licence required).

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

· Amec Foster Wheeler mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc

· CCNSG safety passport

Desirable:

· Manual handling

· I.S.S.O.W. Awareness

· Forklift licence/Cherry picker/

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Apply Apply Now