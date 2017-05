Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of GBA Telecoms Engineer, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities include:



Ensure that all telecommunications activities are carried out in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

Support the Offshore Operations & Maintenance team to prioritise work and align resources to meet production and cost targets.

Maintain and Manage Onshore and Offshore Process Control Networks and Telecoms Data Networks as per defined procedures ensure all change are carried out without compromising security or functionality.

Ensure that IP Technical Controls are in place and followed.

Ensure that Process Control Networks and Telecoms Data Networks are and remain audit ready.

Ensure all incoming maintenance and modifications requests are challenged and prioritised based on HSE and cost/benefit evaluations.

Plan maintenance work and deliver work packs according to priorities with input from Integrated Planning team.

Ensure the maintenance programme within SI&E is safely & efficiently executed offshore and that any backlog is well understood, risk assessed and prioritised for execution.

Ensure all modifications projects are well scoped and when implemented deliver the benefit requested by the offshore originator.

Support telecommunication discipline debriefs and defect elimination processes.

Provide input to associated contracts to ensure quality service is provided to offshore.

Provide Technical Support, as directed:

Action telecommunication technical verification and asset integrity queries

Identify potential replacements for obsolete equipment

Provide assistance in the production of updated work standards

Ensure alarm and trip schedules are maintained and accurate

Ensuring compliance with SCEIRA/SCEDRA processes regarding responsible equipment maintenance/operation



Qualifications & Experience:

Significant experience of oil and gas operations.

Significant experience in managing safety critical communications systems.

Strong focus on achieving the highest standards of Safety Performance and Operating discipline.

Be proficient in SAP Plant Maintenance module:

Raise notifications as necessary

Provide technical input to notifications and work orders as required

Review and verify completed work orders as necessary

Knowledge of GBA Telecoms and GBA operations.

Experience of Telecoms systems. Such as MODU/ESD Radio systems VHF/UHF Radios, PAGA, PABX, Met Systems, VOIP. LOS Radios and VSAT.

Experience in managing Process Control Networks and proficient in the configuration of Routers, Switches, Firewalls, VMWare, Windows AD, AD Group Policy Management and Access Control servers.

Knowledge of the Purdue Model.

Educated to degree level in appropriate Engineering discipline.

Chartered Engineer status desirable.



Contract position



