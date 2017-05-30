FV-I Simulations Engineer

Company Fircroft

The Checkout Systems division (TSOTC) comprises departments in UK, France and Germany. The division provides a central competence for Functional Verification (FV), Functional Verification Infrastructure (FV-I) and Engineering & Ops. [SW] Products, for spacecraft platforms, payloads and equipment.

Within TSOTC, FV-I relates to all the activities associated with the creation of and support to the numerical (software) and hybrid (part software, part hardware) test benches which are used for satellite functional verification. These test benches are used for the:

- verification of the Guidance Navigation and Control (GNC) algorithms and performance in closed loop,

- development and validation of the on-board SW and the AIT procedures,

- validation of the functional chains and HW/SW interfaces of the equipment and the space system itself during the AIT campaigns.

In Stevenage, where this role is based, FV-I supports Earth Observation, Navigation & Science missions such as Exomars rover and Solar Orbiter.



Role:

We are looking for an experienced engineer with excellent technical skills in C++ & Java and experience in the simulator/test rig development projects to join our team as a key member for the development of space mission related functional simulators and hardware in the loop test benches.

As an experienced engineer you will design, develop and integrate specific modules of the simulator as well as support the technical follow of external teams involved in the development of some of the models. You will work closely with the engineering teams of the space mission project to ensure the successful development and use of the test benches.

The main technical activities include: technical requirements analysis, software design and implementation, technical follow up of external teams, system integration, testing and delivery of the benches. The software implementation is done in C++, with Java used as the test language and the simulator is developed in a Linux environment.



The project involves transnational activities across all FVI departments in the UK, France and Germany. As part of your role you should be able to travel occasionally and for short periods within Europe. This role reports to the Project Manager and the FVI Department Manager.

Primary Responsibilities:

- Modelling requirements engineering;

- Software model design and architecture;

- Technical follow-up and responsibility of the models developed by the external subcontractor;

- System integration and verification;

- System delivery and acceptance;

- Work as a technical expert in specific areas of the simulator;

- Conduct code reviews and inspections;

- Support the users of the test benches



Qualifications, Skills and Knowledge:

- Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Aerospace Engineering or related discipline;

- Excellent knowledge and skills in C++ and Java design and development;

- Knowledge of one or more of the following data protocols: SpaceWire, MilSTD 1553;

- Knowledge of ECSS software standards is desirable.

- Thorough understanding of the software development lifecycle;



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Experience in development and testing of software simulators or hardware-in-the loop test rigs (preferably in the aerospace domain);

- Excellent experience in C++ and Java software development;

- Experience in the development of functional models;

- Working knowledge of Linux OS; of the Eclipse SDE would be desirable;

- Experience in the software lifecycle; requirements, design, development, integration, testing, delivery and acceptance;

- Experience in technical follow up/interfacing to external teams is desirable;

- Working knowledge on Real Time software, would be advantageous

- Self-motivated and autonomous; able to work within a dynamic team;

- Able to operate effectively under pressurised project constraints;

- Strong communication skills;

- Proactive and honest engagement with colleagues and the customers



