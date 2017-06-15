Functional Safety Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

The Role:

.This is a great opportunity to join our Process Safety team based in Norwich. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading risk assessments and LOPA studies of UK Assets, and participating in HAZOP's as required. The individual will be integral to the team offering wider support as the business dictates, supporting any new planned activities.



Part of the process safety team delivering the process safety improvement programme

? Ensure compliance with all aspects of health, safety and environmental legislation within sphere of responsibility

? Act as Single Point of Accountability for specific project delivery in the Process Safety team, and provide input where required to projects carried out by the operations or projects teams

? Be able to chair and lead LOPA studies on assets as part of the cllient's extensive ongoing process safety programme.

? Be able to carry out SIL verification and functional safety audits as required on behalf of the TA.

? Participate in ongoing HAZOP studies.

? Management of the SIF database



Required skills:

? Experience of working in the oil and gas or petro-chemical industry.

? Excellent team working skills and a strong communicator with the ability to interact with organisational personnel at all levels and with contract personnel with whom the individual would have direct working contact.

? Good time management skills and an ability to plan and organise both work activities and the resources required to execute said work activities.

? Able to proactively apply previous lessons learnt

? Able to provide integrity and enforce appropriate standards in spite of pressure from other personnel focussing on time and costs.

? Able to recognise risks and hazards.

? Able to prevent conflicts between activities in support of business priorities.

? Well developed interpersonal and leadership skills, self motivated and able to motivate and inspire others.

? Able to work with others using a variety of influencing skills to avoid conflict and arrive at the best overall outcome from a business and HSE perspective.

? Open mindedness and the ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options and select the preferred solution. Able to prioritise activities

? An enthusiastic approach with a keenness to learn and develop best in class working relationships with contractors and fellow employees alike.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Knowledge & Experience

? FS Eng (TUV Rheinland) qualified and familiar with the implementation of IEC61508/61511.

? Experienced in chairing and leading Layer Of Protection Analysis studies.

? Ability to carry out SIL verification and functional safety audits.

? A knowledge of Process control systems and alarm management

? Process/Operational engineering experience in a technical role within the Oil and Gas or Petrochemicals industry preferred

? Experience of using ABB Trac or similar software products for SIF management

? Awareness of project management fundamentals

? Awareness of management of change processes

? Risk Management - Practical knowledge of risk management within an operational set-up, preferably with actual exposure/experience on an operational site



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Safety Engineer Jobs

Salary £50 to £50 Per hour

