FSS Midstream

About the Role:

My client an Oil and Gas Company is looking for a Contract Field Safety Supervisor for their Midstream/Construction group.

Details

* 14/14 rotation in West Virginia/Ohio area

* $800 per day - this rate includes per diem to cover rental/personal vehicle and living costs

* No paid travel days, no mileage and flights/travel to and from work is not covered

* 12 month contract starting ASAP

Skills

* Minimum 10 years Safety experience within Construction/Midstream Operations* Supervisor, Lead or equivalent experience* Degree or professional certification highly desirable* Local candidate strongly preferred or those willing to relocate to the area.

Duties

* You will be supervising junior Consultants in the field* Lead comprehensive safety training* Resolve employment-related incidents through proactive hazard communication* Evaluate and mentor employee ergonomics during job functions* Oversee performance management systems and safety and recreation programs* Analyze and modify policies and processes to establish programs to ensure compliance with legal requirements.* Coordinated work activities of subordinates and staff relating to employment, compensation, labor relations and employee relations.* Represented organization at personnel-related hearings and investigations.

