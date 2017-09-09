FSS Midstream

About the Role:
My client an Oil and Gas Company is looking for a Contract Field Safety Supervisor for their Midstream/Construction group.
Details
* 14/14 rotation in West Virginia/Ohio area
* $800 per day - this rate includes per diem to cover rental/personal vehicle and living costs
* No paid travel days, no mileage and flights/travel to and from work is not covered
* 12 month contract starting ASAP
Skills
* Minimum 10 years Safety experience within Construction/Midstream Operations
* Supervisor, Lead or equivalent experience
* Degree or professional certification highly desirable
* Local candidate strongly preferred or those willing to relocate to the area.
Duties
* You will be supervising junior Consultants in the field
* Lead comprehensive safety training
* Resolve employment-related incidents through proactive hazard communication
* Evaluate and mentor employee ergonomics during job functions
* Oversee performance management systems and safety and recreation programs
* Analyze and modify policies and processes to establish programs to ensure compliance with legal requirements.
* Coordinated work activities of subordinates and staff relating to employment, compensation, labor relations and employee relations.
* Represented organization at personnel-related hearings and investigations.
