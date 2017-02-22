About the Role:
FRONT END DEVELOPER- 12 MONTHS BRUSSELS (BELGIUM) FREELANCE
My client a large well known organisation are seeking an experienced Front End Developer for a long term project located in the centre of Brussels.
Role: To work alongside a team of JavaScript developers and participate as a team in the development of web applications. You will undertake your own testing and come up with your own solutions to solve problems.
Required
* 3+ years' experience of Front End JavaScript development
* Expert JavaScript knowledge
* Very good skills in OO programming
* HTML5 and CSS3
* Experience with responsive design UI
* You are a team-player and passionate about Front End application development.
* Basic knowledge of Dutch and/or French and ability to communicate in English.
Desired
* NodeJS experience
JQuery | Angular
* Experience with mobile devices development
DETAILS
* LOCATION: Brussels
* DURATION: 12 + Months
* START DATE: ASAP
* RATE: €500 per day
If you wish to be considered for the position available, please e-mail an up to date CV with a contact number to: or alternatively call on +44 (0)207 324 1910.
Thanks,
Sagar