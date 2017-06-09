Fracturing Field Specialist

Company Leap29

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Fracking Jobs

Salary $55000 to $60000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 582278

If you want to supervise frac jobs in ND, WY or OK please send us your résumé!Leap29 are working with a leading service company and have multiple positions available for experienced field supervisors.You will need to have over 5 years experience on frac projects and at least 2 years in a supervisory role.If you are successful you could secure yourself a permanent role where you would be working a 15/6 rotation and rewarded with a competitive salary and bonus package.You will be working at an industry leading company who will help you to progress your career though promotion opportunities and training.If you are interested please send your résumé to Leap29 today!