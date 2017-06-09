Fracturing Field Specialist

About the Role:

If you want to supervise frac jobs in ND, WY or OK please send us your résumé!

Leap29 are working with a leading service company and have multiple positions available for experienced field supervisors.

You will need to have over 5 years experience on frac projects and at least 2 years in a supervisory role.

If you are successful you could secure yourself a permanent role where you would be working a 15/6 rotation and rewarded with a competitive salary and bonus package.

You will be working at an industry leading company who will help you to progress your career though promotion opportunities and training.

If you are interested please send your résumé to Leap29 today!
