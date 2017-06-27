Frac Supervisor - TX, OK, ND and WY

About the Role:Calling all experienced Frac supervisor's that want to work in the US who have at least 8 years experience in Frac and 3 years as a supervisor.
You have a very particular set of skills.
Skills that you have acquired over a career of 7+ years.
Skills that involve team leadership and managing a frac crew in the field.
If you apply for this job, I will give you a call to discuss.
If you don't apply, I will search for you, I will find you and I will cold call you to see if you are interested.
Some additional information:
• Texas & Oklahoma Rotations: 6/3 (no travel provided)
• North Dakota and Wyoming Rotations: 15/6 (travel provided)
• Immediate starts are available.
You will get a good package too, rates from $4,000 to $5,000 per month + great bonuses and per diem.
If you are interested, please send your CV to Rob at Leap29