Frac Supervisor

Company Leap29

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Fracking Jobs

Salary $55000 to $60000 Per year

Job ID 591837

A leading services company have roles for field supervisors to join them. Roles are available in:- El Reno, OK- Williston, ND- Rock Springs, WYIf you are looking to return to work in the oilfield or if you are looking to move companies please send us your résumé. We will call and go through the different roles we have available.As well as supervisors we also have positions available for equipment operators.You will need to have experience running frac equipment and supervising field crews.In return our client will offer:- Permanent role- 15/6 rotation- Fly in / fly out for ND and WY- Competitive base salaries- Field bonuses and per diemIf you are interested please follow on screen instructions to apply.