Company Progressive GE

Location Dallasania

About the Role:

Frac Equipment Operator - Dallas

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Frac Equipment Operator to work on contract to direct hire positions in Dallas. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Frac Equipment Operator we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Frac Equipment Operator, you will be working on rotation in Dallas and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half. The shifts will be 12+ hours and the rate will vary from $16-$22 per hour dependent on experience.

Position requirements:* 2 years of FRAC experience OR Class A CDL

If you're looking for an opportunity as a Frac Equipment Operator in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Fracking Jobs

Salary $16 to $22 Per hour

Apply Apply Now