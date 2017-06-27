Frac Equipment Operator

About the Role:If you are currently unemployed or in need of a change, we have the job for you!
With attractions such as:
-up to $23 an hour
-good bonuses (per well)
-working in Texas or Oklahoma with 6/3 rotation schedules
-15/6 in North Dakota or Wyoming with travel costs payed.
If this sounds good to you please get in touch ASAP
If you meet the requirements below, an immediate start is available.
- 2+ years as an equipment operator.
- Experience on Frac projects.
- A Class A CDL license.
You will have the responsibility of working out in the field with a frac crew and Operating equipment such as blenders, hydration units, pumps and lines.
Please send me an email or give me a call for more information.